WhatsApp changes face, at least for voice calls

Whatsapp is literally unleashed in recent times, given that between the stable version, beta channel and detector code there are so many innovations introduced or about to be released by the platform. Only in the last few days we have covered the topics voice messages, camera, administrator functions and end-to-end encryption, and now let’s see what is about to happen instead. in the application interface.

The reference goes in particular to the UI for voice calls, already the subject of changes last summer with a refresh to the aesthetics and the possibility of joining a group call that has already begun. And now WhatsApp seems to have plans to further renew the graphics of the screen, making some small but significant changes.