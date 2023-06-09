WhatsApp challenging Twitter? Find out how the new Channels feature

New features have arrived for WhatsApp over the past year and this year even more, so the company is now integrating Channels, being an interesting comparison quickly proposing it as a substitute for Twitter, especially for announcements from some public and private organizations.

In the same way that other Channels features emerged on Telegram and Instagram, it could be a feature focused on ads or spreading them.

WhatsApp integrates Channels function

Given this revealing news for the instant messaging service, the medium The Verge mentioned that This new channel feature would be similar to a Twitter feed, although it would have no “metrics or responding types.” He remarked that the messaging service noticed this new weakness in Twitter, so he highlighted that large companies, brands or governments require a place other than Twitter to be able to publish their most important updates and this function would be a good option.

The most noticeable difference between the new function and the usual WhatsApp messages is that there will be no possibility of reply to the publications. So you may or may not like Channels but it will be a new free way to post updates. It can even be a simple weather announcement or a very important direct mention of the national weather service or just sports news of interest to you. This new feature will be available in a separate tab, Updates will be a noticeable difference to chats.

This could also be a direct response to the Twitter API, which was mentioned in controversy and as a problem for some government companies in emergency messages. Despite everything, Musk withdrew this policy without much more information.

that’s how it will work

WhatsApp mentions that this type of publication will not have end-to-end encryption, since the most important thing is to share the publication as much as possible, although there will be certain privacy options.

The company indicates that the profile number and photo will not be visible if you are a channel administrator. This works in reverse as entering a channel will not reveal your number or photo to the admin or other followers. There is complete privacy of who you follow and who you are.

LThe servers will have a history of the channel, although it will only be for a maximum of 30 days And he also remarked that there could soon be a way to make the updates disappear before the devices reach the maximum in history.

If you are an administrator you can block screenshots to the channel. You can even decide who can follow your channel or if it can be open to a search directory. In addition, these functions will arrive soon in the following months because they are still limited.

Channels will be available in Colombia and Singapore, arriving for the first time to be able to find the features. After a few months it will also be released to other countries to start creating channels.