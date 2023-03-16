WhatsApp Can’t Open Link | Solution

- Advertisement -

WHY CAN’T I OPEN WHATSAPP LINKS

If you’re having trouble opening links in WhatsApp, there are a few things you can try:

Check your internet connection: Make sure that you have a stable internet connection and that your device is connected to the internet. Update WhatsApp: Check if there’s an update available for WhatsApp and update it to the latest version. - Advertisement - Clear WhatsApp cache: Go to your phone’s settings, select “Apps & notifications”, find WhatsApp, and select “Storage & cache”. Then, tap “Clear cache”. Clear browser cache: If you’re trying to open a link within WhatsApp that opens in your device’s browser, try clearing your browser cache. To do this, go to your browser settings and select “Clear browsing data”. Try a different browser: If you’re still having trouble opening links, try using a different browser. Check if the link is correct: Double-check the link you’re trying to open to make sure it’s correct and not broken.

- Advertisement -

If none of these solutions work, try restarting your device and then attempting to open the link in WhatsApp again. If the problem persists, you may need to contact WhatsApp support for further assistance.