WhatsApp can remove user accounts with unofficial versions of the application; understand

There are several actions that can lead to the removal of your WhatsApp account, but Meta seems to be closing the siege against one of the main violations committed by users of the platform: the use of unofficial applications. According to information disclosed on Tuesday (21) by the Nation World Newsthose using this type of software will be banned. Modified applications such as “WhatsApp Plus” and “WhatsApp GB” are popular among users who want to have more than one account on their cell phone or tablet, since the original software allows a person to have only one personal and one professional profile ( using WhatsApp Business), but this reality may change soon.

According to newspaper information, people using these "fake" apps may have the original account permanently banned from WhatsAppin case illegitimate software is discovered on the mobile phone or tablet. It should be noted that the only way to use unofficial apps is to download and install their APK package on Android — since they are not allowed in the Google Play Store — or by jailbreaking an iPhone or iPad.

The practice is discouraged by many in view of the security issues involving applications of dubious origin, such that they can compromise the privacy of users, given that they do not undergo analysis in the application stores of operating systems. Until now, the Meta has not yet confirmed that it will adopt more drastic measures to prevent users from installing WhatsApp modifications, but reports dating back to last year indicate that several users lost access to their accounts on the original platform after being discovered using illegitimate versions.