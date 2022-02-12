Tech NewsApps

WhatsApp calls are renewed in its beta: it will tell you who is speaking in group calls

By: Brian Adam

The WhatsApp calls started rolling out to users in 2015, and group calls in 2018, and to date this feature has only gotten better. For example, from 2020 we can make group calls with up to eight people.

As well, WhatsApp surprises us through beta with a face lift for your callslaunching a new interface which includes a couple of interesting news.

So are the new WhatsApp calls

Whatsapp Calls Previous

Current interface of WhatsApp calls

In the image above we can see what the current interface of WhatsApp calls looks like, where the green color is the protagonist of its design, but this changes with its new interface that WhatsApp has begun to activate in its latest beta.

WhatsApp Calls 1

New interface for WhatsApp calls

In the new WhatsApp interface, it shows a new darker design, where we find a default wallpaperand our contact appears under the design of a card, but the most important thing is found in group calls.

With the new interface, in the group calls finally we will see who or who are speaking in the conversation. In its new design we will see all the participants on the screen under a new card design that will be marked with a color when a person is speakingin addition to showing the voice waves from your microphone. Thus WhatsApp puts order in group calls, since before you could only know who had accepted the call but not who was speaking.

WhatsApp Calls

Returning to the interface, that wallpaper that appears by default cannot be changed, but it is not ruled out that in future updates it will be synchronized with the background that we have put on WhatsApp conversations, or that it will allow us to select a different background for calls.

To enjoy the new design of WhatsApp calls you will have to update to the latest beta. If you cannot sign up for its beta program because it is full, you will have to update manually through APK Mirror to download the version 2.22.5.4 or higher.

