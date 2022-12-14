Whatsapp calls and its recent improvements

WhatsApp has just presented a summary of the various improvements made to its calling platform, to its voice over IP system, and some that are still being implemented among all users.

We are talking about one of the most common ways that people communicate on a day-to-day basis, so a small change ends up affecting thousands of users.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand we can make video calls or voice calls with the mobile in a group of up to 32 people, multiplying the previous amount by four.

We can also silence the participants, or send messages to one while the call is being made. For that, we only have to press on the participant and see how the video or audio transmission is expanded, allowing additional actions to be carried out.

Also remember that we have a call link available, so we can send it to any person or group so they can join the conversation quickly.

Regarding the fluidity of the call, they have presented:

- Advertisement -

– Colorful waveforms, to see who is speaking.

– Banner notifications during the call: to know when there is someone new on the call.

– Picture in Picture on iOS: At the moment in beta, we will see it in everyone in 2023, but it will allow us to multitask easily during a call thanks to a minimized video screen during the call.

VoIP is a technology that allows you to make phone calls over the Internet instead of using a traditional telephone network. This allows people to make calls at little cost or even for free, as long as they have access to a high-speed Internet connection. Furthermore, VoIP also allows people to make video calls and send text messages.

It is one of WhatsApp’s strengths, a function that it continues to offer for free, and it will surely continue to be so that people do not go en masse to the competition.