WhatsApp Business will let you buy ads without needing a Facebook account

- Advertisement -

O whatsapp business will allow the purchase of click-through ads from Instagram, increasing the chance of finding potential customers. Until now, this was only possible through advertisements served on Facebook. This and other news were announced by the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg. An important detail about this expansion is that the business owner does not even need to have a Facebook account to run an ad within the platforms. In other words, all it takes to make this work is an email address and payment method.

The entire procedure will be done within WhatsApp Business itself. Therefore, people who are browsing there or on Instagram will be able to tap on an ad and if they are interested in the product, from there it will be possible to browse the catalogue, send a message or close the purchase. - Advertisement - Another relevant novelty is the implementation of so-called Personalized Messages, which will provide the opportunity to create messages with specific customers in mind. This way, they will be sent to people automatically. In addition, you can customize messages with labels such as “new customer” or “VIP customer”.





This novelty will also allow the business owner to choose the day and time when the message will be triggered, in addition to customizing the message even with the name of the customers. Finally, it is worth mentioning that this type of resource will work with the payment of a fee, the amount of which will be revealed soon, as well as the release date of the functions. How to change the applications that open by default on Android Recently, WhatsApp Business announced new prices for bulk messages, while the traditional version of the messenger received advanced proxy settings on iOS.