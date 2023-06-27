WhatsApp Business reaches 200 million users: News in advertising and personalized messaging

- Advertisement -

Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, has announced that WhatsApp Businessthe application designed specifically for small businesses, has reached the figure of 200 million monthly active usersquadrupling its size since 2020, when it had 50 million.

Innovations in Advertising

The company, in its quest to increase revenue generation and offset its heavy investment in metaverse development, has released new features. One of these is the easier creation of “click-to-WhatsApp” ads, which can now be done no need for a facebook account. These ads allow sellers to create, buy, and run ads for Facebook and Instagram right from the app. The feature has shown great economic potential, exceeding $1.5 billion in annual revenue, growing 80% year-over-year.

Personalized Messages for Clients

WhatsApp Business is also rolling out other payment functionality that will allow merchants to automate the process of sending personalized messages to his clients. Although pricing details have not yet been shared, the company has stated that it will start testing this feature soon.

Changes in the Price Structure and Categories of Messages

Meta has made significant changes to the pricing structure and message categories on WhatsApp, with categories such as utility, authentication (for sending one-time passwords), marketing, and user-initiated service conversations. These modifications have resulted in a 40% quarter-over-quarter growth in the number of companies that use the WhatsApp payment messaging service.

Payment Business Expansion and New Features

Lastly, the platform has been working on improving its payment business. You have implemented the ability for users in Brazil and Singapore pay merchants directly through the platform. Additionally, it has launched a channels feature to facilitate streaming conversations from different organizations and has mentioned that it is exploring ways to integrate payments into these channels.

This growth and innovation in WhatsApp Business indicates Meta’s commitment to creating a complete ecosystem for business communications and transactions, providing increasingly sophisticated tools to small businesses, which could be crucial to their survival and growth in the age digital.

Learn more at TechCrunch.