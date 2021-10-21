WhatsApp Business makes shopping easier with a new feature

WhatsApp Business is adding a new feature that will allow companies to display their products more efficiently. And on the other hand, it will make the purchase easier for users.

While catalogs allow you to display products for users to choose from, now the process with collections is simplified a bit more.

WhatsApp Business adds collections to organize products

Although WhatsApp Business already has a system that allows companies to expose their products, and users can buy them from the message chats, now it is improved a little more. And for this, a new function is being added: collections.

So beyond catalogs, users can create product categories to organize them into collections. For example, “summer clothes for women”, “indoor plants”, “decoration for the kitchen”, “desserts”, and so on. They can create classic collections to divide the type of products, or be more creative with collections that highlight promotions, offers, news, etc.

A dynamic that simplifies the process for both the user and the sellers. On the one hand, users can more easily find the product they are looking for, since they will directly go to the collection of their interest. And on the other hand, sellers will no longer have to deal with a very long list of products.

One detail to keep in mind is that the limit per catalog remains the same: a maximum of 500 products. And the dynamics is the same as we know, so it will only be necessary to upload an image of the product, add a title and description, product code and the corresponding link for the user to go to the company’s website. And the user will only have to choose the product that interests the cart from the collection to send the order.

The new Collections feature is not yet available, but it sure will be in time for the holidays.