WhatsApp Business is preparing a paid version, and that’s good news

It was a matter of time before this happened, really. We talked about the arrival of a version of payment of the application whatsapp business. According to the data that has been known, the application owned by Meta is taking the steps to do so and, despite what you may think, this is not bad news.

This possibility will only be available for accounts that have a commercial use, so in the case of personal ones, there is no need to be afraid: the messaging application we are talking about will continue to be free (and, again, these are good news). The fact is that from what has been known, the option to make the jump to a payment option in WhatsApp Business it will not be mandatoryso we are talking about an option that will be interesting for those who are looking for something more from the service.

More options in WhatsApp Business payment

If what is offered by default is the professional option of the messaging service, you will not have to pay anything to maintain the usability that exists to date. But soon there will be a monthly payment plan that will offer Advanced Options of use, such as those that have to do with communications and conversation management. In addition, it will also allow more linked accounts (it is believed that up to 10 at least instead of the four of the free version), which is surely important in many companies so that there are several who can answer customers or potential buyers.

At the moment it is not known what will have to be paid to be part of the WhatsApp Business monthly plan, something that will be very relevant to be clear about whether or not its launch will be a success. In principle, the ideal would be for it to always be under ten euros, counting that it will offer very interesting possibilities. It is a good step, really, but the best ones that are discussed are not equal to more professional services such as Slack.

Another novelty that has been known

These have to do with the process of linking the additional accounts, since the Interface To achieve this, it is going to change imminently to make it much easier (especially due to the inclusion of an optimized and more useful wizard).







WABetainfo

In addition, as you can see in the previous image, there will also be options for description improved so that each profile that has access to the account can be seen and differentiated quickly and easily. Another true, without a doubt. This improvement is expected to be available to WhatsApp Business users in just a few weeks.