WhatsApp brings new look in Material Design 3 style in beta version for Android

In addition to the new look for the actions menu on iOS, the new version of WhatsApp beta for Android brought a makeover in its appearance, in the style of Material Design 3, this Saturday (24). As you can see in the screenshot below, this edition of the messenger debuts a new white action bar. Developers still intend to introduce a darker layout, when using night mode.

Another detail that you can check is the status bar still inserted in the old green color. The trend is that, in some version in the future, this part of the app will also be modified for the new graphic. The news was implemented in WhatsApp beta build number 2.23.13.16 for Android. So far, there is still no forecast for the release of the new design for all users, in the final version of the application.

This is not the first addition based on Material Design 3 in the messenger. At the end of May, the aesthetics had already undergone changes in the selector, with the standards idealized by Google. What did you think of the look present in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android? Answer us in the space below!