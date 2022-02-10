WhatsApp brings its new audio player to the computer

WhatsApp is already testing the new audio player on the desktop version.

Yes, as we saw in the WhatsApp beta for iOS, it will no longer be necessary to stay in the chat to listen to the audio. We will be able to move to other sections of the app without the voice note being interrupted.

WhatsApp Desktop tests the new voice memo player

With one of the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for iOS, we discover the new dynamics of the voice memo player. An update that fixes one of the common issues we have when listening to a voice message. Yes, having to stay in the chat until the audio ends.

So that this is not a problem and we can scroll through other sections of the app, WhatsApp implemented the new audio player that allows us to listen to voice notes even if we are in another chat.

So you can listen to the audio of a contact while answering another chat. A practical dynamic for those who like to be in multitasking mode when they pick up their mobile. Until now, this audio player was exclusive to the WhatsApp beta for iOS, but it is already starting to be seen in the desktop WhatsApp beta.

So if you already have WhatsApp Desktop Beta version 2.2204.5, you can try the dynamics proposed by this new audio player. You will see that now the player is independent of the chat, since it remains active throughout the app. So you can change chats without the audio being interrupted.

When you do that, you’ll see the player appear at the bottom of chats, along with the option to pause or close the audio. And of course, you will see the profile picture of the contact who sent you the voice note and the bar marking the progress of the audio.

At the moment, this new player is only part of the WhatsApp Desktop beta and the beta version for iOS, and we will have to wait for it to start testing on Android soon.