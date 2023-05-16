WhatsApp brings Chat Lock for more privacy.

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp introduce the function chat lock for more privacy in conversations.Goalthe parent company of WhatsApphas announced the introduction of an innovative feature known as chat lock.

This feature allows users to protect specific conversations in their inbox by using a passcode, fingerprint, or facial authentication using Face ID.

- Advertisement -

Main purpose of WhatsApp Chat Lock.

The main objective of this new addition is to provide users with a higher level of privacy in their interactions within the instant messaging application.

As explained Goal in a post on their news page, at block a chat, it will be removed from the normal chat list and hidden in a password protected folder.

Additionally, notification previews for locked chats won’t show the sender or message content, adding another layer of confidentiality.

Also, media shared in locked chats won’t automatically save to your phone’s photo library, ensuring conversations stay private.

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp Chat Lock Utility.

This new feature of Blocking Chat is especially useful for those users who occasionally share their phone with family members or in situations where someone else is holding the phone just as a particularly important chat arrives.

It allows you to have more control over who can access the conversations and provides greater peace of mind in terms of the privacy of messages.

For block In an individual or group chat, users simply tap the name at the top of the conversation to reveal the thread’s settings menu, where they’ll find the new lock option.

- Advertisement -

Afterwards, to access future locked chats, they just have to slowly scroll down the main list of chats from WhatsApp and they will be required to authenticate before opening the locked chats folder.

Availability of the new feature.

The function of Blocking chat will be available in the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS in the apps store and will be implemented for all users of iPhone and Android in the coming days, ensuring that a greater number of people can enjoy this measure of security and privacy in their conversations.

With this new feature, WhatsApp demonstrates its commitment to the protection of the privacy of its users and the continuous improvement of its platform.

Keeping conversations private and secure is a top priority for the app, and the Blocking Chat is added to the existing options to maintain the confidentiality of digital interactions.

In addition, the implementation of Blocking chat in WhatsApp reflects a continued focus on protecting the privacy of users.

This feature responds to the growing demand for security and confidentiality in digital communications.

By allowing users to block specific conversations, WhatsApp provides greater control over who can access messages, which is especially useful in situations where a device is shared or when more discretion is required.

This security measure also builds on existing features, such as end-to-end encryption, that ensure a secure messaging experience for Internet users. WhatsApp.