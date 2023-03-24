5G News
WhatsApp beta works to launch feature that lets you send video messages

WhatsApp beta works to launch feature that lets you send video messages

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
WhatsApp beta works to launch feature that lets you send video messages
1679647883 whatsapp beta works to launch feature that lets you send.jpeg
After voice messages, WhatsApp now wants to allow your users can send video messages for your contacts. The novelty was discovered in the beta version 23.6.0.73 for iOS.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the feature is still in the early stages of development, but it should allow the user to record short videos of up to 60 seconds to send to their contacts.

For that, just press the camera button to start recording the video. That is, something similar to what we should do when we want to post a Storie on Instagram, for example.

See below that the video should appear within a small circle, and tapping on it opens the material in full screen.

Here are all the space missions that have visited Venus

Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.

The new feature is not yet scheduled to be released to the entire beta audience, but it is important to note that video messages can be a good option for those who need to demonstrate emotion or even a simple product.

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that all videos must be encrypted to ensure user security. Another very relevant detail is that it will not be possible to save or forward video messages to other conversations.

This last measure is designed to ensure privacy, but screenshots will be allowed. Of course, this could change if WhatsApp wants to make the feature even more private.

Did you like the news? Do you intend to use? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.

