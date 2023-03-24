WhatsApp beta works to launch feature that lets you send video messages

After voice messages, WhatsApp now wants to allow your users can send video messages for your contacts. The novelty was discovered in the beta version 23.6.0.73 for iOS.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the feature is still in the early stages of development, but it should allow the user to record short videos of up to 60 seconds to send to their contacts.

For that, just press the camera button to start recording the video. That is, something similar to what we should do when we want to post a Storie on Instagram, for example.

See below that the video should appear within a small circle, and tapping on it opens the material in full screen.