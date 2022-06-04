whatsapp beta, the unread message filter and 2 gb files arrive

There are a couple of new features on the WhatsApp Beta channel: one for desktop and one for mobile. Respectively, we talk about the possibility of filtering chats based on those containing unread messages and distributing the 2 GB limit for sent files to a larger number of users. Here are some more details.

UNREAD MESSAGE FILTER ON DESKTOP

As you can see from the screenshot above shared by colleagues at xda-developersthe filter can be applied via a button to the right of the search box, which is located in the upper left. The source reports that there are no options or parameters to configure: the filter does only one thing – switch from all chats to only those with unread messages. When the filter is active, a message appears in the column where chats are shown to disable it if the list is empty. Seeing it this way it is easy to imagine that the filter has the potential to be expanded and expanded in the future, but for the moment this is.

The version of the client that shows the novelty is the 2.2221.1; at this stage it is unclear whether it appears to everyone who has upgraded or to a subset of users – a sort of A / B test as is often done in the industry.

2GB FILES LIMITS FINALLY ARRIVE

The functionality had been officially announced a few weeks ago in conjunction with the arrival of the reactions but so far it has been seen little. The guys from WABetaInfo, who follow every story related to the Meta super messaging client closely, say that so far the new limit (remember that at the moment the maximum is 100 MB) had appeared to a small number of users in Argentina, but now apparently the roll-out is global. For the moment there is evidence on the Beta version 2.22.13.6 for Android distributed on the Play Store.