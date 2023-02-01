HomeTech GiantsAppleWhatsApp beta tests warning for new feature that lets you send 2GB...

WhatsApp beta tests warning for new feature that lets you send 2GB files

By Abraham
WhatsApp beta tests warning for new feature that lets you send 2GB files
WhatsApp beta started testing a new banner to promote new features that have been released recently. The novelty was confirmed this Wednesday by the staff of WABetaInfo after the arrival of version 2.23.3.13.

According to the screenshot, the first news that will be released is the ability to send files up to 2 GB in size. The feature has been present in the messenger for some time now and it should be extended to more people soon.

As you can see below, the banner is simple and only serves to make the public aware of the presence of the new feature on WhatsApp.

Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.
For now, the banner is being tested with a select few users within the beta audience. Therefore, it should take a little longer for the novelty to be released widely.

In any case, this is yet another indication that WhatsApp wants to improve its communication with the public. That’s because many features are released and most users don’t even know about it.

On another front, the messenger is also testing new fonts in the Status text editor and also larger descriptions for groups.

