WhatsApp beta tests the creation of stickers by the application in the iOS version

WABetaInfo, a portal specialized in WhatsApp, identified a new feature that is being tested in the beta version of the messenger for iOS, a version that may soon gain a space for creating stickers from images saved in the gallery, dispensing with third-party applications. Apparently, this functionality will be limited to iPhone users, working in a similar way to what we find in the web version of the social network. The restriction on Apple’s software is due to the need for the application to use an API present in iOS 16 that precisely cuts out silhouettes of people and objects.

As shown in a screenshot released by the site, when pasting an image in the chat WhatsApp automatically identifies the content converting it into a personalized sticker. This sticker will be added to the collection, allowing the sender to send during conversations as usual. This news was discovered in version 23.3.77 of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but we still don't know when the feature will be made available to everyone in the stable channel. In addition to this function, the developer is also working on other new features for the platform, including the option to report Status and a feature that fixes messages even in temporary mode.

The native function for creating stickers should not reach Android users, however, in this operating system it is possible to use apps from the Play Store both to cut and add stickers to WhatsApp.