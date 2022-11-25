WhatsApp beta tests Status option with voice message on iOS

While taking the official chat to yet another channel, WhatsApp has started testing the option to post Voice Status on iOS. The feature had been tested for some time on Android and is now available on the iPhone.

According to WABetaInfo, the novelty should allow anyone to get publish up to 30 seconds of direct voice message in Status🇧🇷

In addition, you can also add text, GIF or stickers to accompany the Voice Status. See below that there is the microphone icon to start recording: