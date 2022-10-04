WhatsApp beta tests screenshot lock on single view photos

WhatsApp beta is getting a new update this Tuesday that brings a feature much requested by users: the Screenshot lock on single view photos or videos.
The novelty is being distributed in version 2.22.22.3, and it is part of a set of privacy features promised by Mark Zuckerberg.
After the update, the user will always get a black screen when taking a screenshot. An example you can see below:
Commenting on the matter, the folks at WABetaInfo reinforce some important points of the new feature:
- When someone takes a screenshot, the owner of the photo is not notified, but the attempt to take a screenshot is immediately blocked.
- Attempting to record the screen when opening a single-view photo is also blocked by default.
- You can still take screenshots of conversations even if they contain some messages that disappear, as the new feature is only limited to images and videos.
- You cannot forward, export or save single-view images or videos.
- The recipient can still take a photo using a secondary mobile device, so you should always be careful when sending compromising content.
For now, the novelty is in testing with a small number of users within the beta program, but it is likely that the new feature will start to be activated for everyone within the next few days.
What do you think of WhatsApp’s new privacy tweak? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.
