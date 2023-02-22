5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWhatsApp beta tests new channels for distributing newsletters

WhatsApp beta tests new channels for distributing newsletters

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
WhatsApp beta tests new channels for distributing newsletters
1677057670 whatsapp beta tests new channels for distributing newsletters.jpeg
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that resembles a newsletter. The news was revealed by WABetaInfo based on test version number 2.23.5.3.

According to the developers, these newsletters may be used to transmit all kinds of news to ordinary users. The idea is that governments, local websites or personalities can send this information via WhatsApp.

These newsletters will be public and therefore will not be encrypted. In addition, the channels responsible for disseminating information will need to be authorized by the WhatsApp team.

Image/reproduction: colectivoTC.

Despite the public character of the tool, WABetaInfo emphasizes that the channels must protect the telephone number of those who create and receive the information. The intention is to guarantee the privacy of all users.

Based on various elements in the application’s code, newsletters will be a separate, optional feature available under the Status tab.

- Advertisement -

Another detail revealed is that these bulletins will not be a public social network, since the user will not be able to interact with the news sender. Also, there is no room for monetized ads on the feature.

Finally, to find a channel, you just need to look for the name of a personality or communication vehicle. If he participates or has a newsletter, WhatsApp will offer the option to follow.

So far, the feature has not yet been activated, but it is already in full development.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Russia May Be Running Low on Iranian Drones

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s stocks of Iranian-made drones appear to be running low, according to...
Mobile

The iPhone 15 will bring a long-awaited improvement in RAM memory

One of the great virtues of Apple's iOS operating system is that it...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.