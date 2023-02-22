WhatsApp beta tests new channels for distributing newsletters

These newsletters will be public and therefore will not be encrypted. In addition, the channels responsible for disseminating information will need to be authorized by the WhatsApp team.

According to the developers, these newsletters may be used to transmit all kinds of news to ordinary users . The idea is that governments, local websites or personalities can send this information via WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that resembles a newsletter. The news was revealed by WABetaInfo based on test version number 2.23.5.3.

Despite the public character of the tool, WABetaInfo emphasizes that the channels must protect the telephone number of those who create and receive the information. The intention is to guarantee the privacy of all users.

Based on various elements in the application’s code, newsletters will be a separate, optional feature available under the Status tab.

- Advertisement -

Another detail revealed is that these bulletins will not be a public social network, since the user will not be able to interact with the news sender. Also, there is no room for monetized ads on the feature.

Finally, to find a channel, you just need to look for the name of a personality or communication vehicle. If he participates or has a newsletter, WhatsApp will offer the option to follow.

So far, the feature has not yet been activated, but it is already in full development.