WhatsApp beta tests multi-device connection between iOS, Android and Windows

WhatsApp has released a new update for the beta channel on iOS enabling the messenger’s multi-device connection from build 22.7.0.76, released exclusively for iPhones. With the novelty, app users can use the same account on Android and PC simultaneously. This possibility arrives through the ‘companion mode‘ which allows accessing the account on multiple devices without the mirroring feature, as in the Web and Desktop versions. In this way, messages and media will be loaded on all devices even if the main device is disconnected from the Internet.

This function can be found in the 'Connected Devices' section, being necessary to manually pair the devices that will run the same WhatsApp account; In this space, it is possible to view all connected cell phones and computers and, if necessary, disconnect them remotely. In the case of Android users, the developer recently launched the possibility of registering the same WhatsApp number on more than one phone in the beta channel. Previously, when logging in to a new device, the previous one was automatically removed, but with the change it is allowed to use the application in parallel.

Although Meta (ex-Facebook) is committed to making multi-device support available as soon as possible, the company is also working in parallel on other functions, such as the reminder of the compatibility of the messenger with tablets, for example.