WhatsApp beta tests feature that prevents printing of temporary photos or videos

By Abraham
In addition to allowing any user to see Status directly from the conversations page, WhatsApp beta is receiving a new update this Tuesday (06). This time, the messenger was inspired by Snapchat and now it must prevent screenshot of single view photos or videos🇧🇷

The new feature was discovered by the folks at WABetaInfo in version 2.22.25.13, and the feature is a response to public feedback. That’s because there’s no point in sending a single preview photo if the receiver can take a print and save it in the gallery.

See below that when the user tries to take a screenshot, WhatsApp should display an alert.

Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.
According to WABetaInfo, the new alert screen is being rolled out to a limited number of users within WhatsApp’s beta program.

Therefore, it may happen that many people still do not have access to it at this first moment. Either way, the improvement is very welcome and should become another important privacy feature.

It is worth remembering that WhatsApp is also getting a new shortcut for temporary messages and may gain about 20 new emojis soon.

