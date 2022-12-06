WhatsApp beta tests feature that prevents printing of temporary photos or videos

In addition to allowing any user to see Status directly from the conversations page, WhatsApp beta is receiving a new update this Tuesday (06). This time, the messenger was inspired by Snapchat and now it must prevent screenshot of single view photos or videos🇧🇷

The new feature was discovered by the folks at WABetaInfo in version 2.22.25.13, and the feature is a response to public feedback. That’s because there’s no point in sending a single preview photo if the receiver can take a print and save it in the gallery.

See below that when the user tries to take a screenshot, WhatsApp should display an alert.