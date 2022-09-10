WhatsApp Beta tests date search on iOS and gets animated orange heart on Android

Currently considered one of the main instant communicators, WhatsApp is gradually including new features to make its use more practical and effective, often betting on copying features already seen in competing apps like Telegram. One of the most recent examples of this movement (which follows after we see here a new shortcut to cameras and improvements in saving temporary messages) was identified by the folks at WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.19.0.73 made available on TestFlight yesterday (09/09) and on WhatsApp beta for 2.22.20.6 today (10/09).

According to information released by the website specialized in WhatsApp, the most recent novelty for iOS of the Meta instant communicator is the search for messages by date, thus speeding up the location of information when the user remembers exactly the time of sending. - Advertisement - As can be seen in the screenshot below, when selecting the search, the app also displays the icon of a calendar above the keyboard. When clicking, the keyboard gives way to the carousel calendar (something that is traditional for iOS), allowing the user to select the day, month and year for the location of the message.

In the Android version, identified as WhatsApp beta v2.22.20.6, the novelty is due to the inclusion of the animated version of the , following the implementation started in version 2.22.18.8 where the red heart was animated. 25 apps for your new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max With this, users of this version will also see the orange heart in enlarged size, as can be seen below and which had been left out in previous WhatsApp updates.

As mentioned, both implementations are linked to test versions of the WhatsApp app on iOS and Android, and it is expected that the news in question will be implemented in future updates for users of stable distributions, something that, as always, does not have an exact forecast. So, what do you think of the news? Tell us in the comments!