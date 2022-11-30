Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
WhatsApp beta receives update with tablet compatibility warning

By Abraham
WhatsApp beta now syncs and allows use on tablets without a cell phone connection
In addition to testing a dedicated shortcut to mute conversations in groups, WhatsApp received a new update this week with a reminder about tablet compatibility🇧🇷

The information was confirmed by the staff of WABetaInfo, and the novelty is present in version 2.22.24.18 for Android. The reminder is simple and it is part of the messenger’s strategy to start notifying users of improvements.

See below that the banner should appear once the update is installed on the smartphone:

Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.
By tapping the “learn more” button, the user should open a WhatsApp beta presentation page for tablets and can even be redirected to the application’s page on the Play Store.

However, this reminder is not being distributed to all beta users, since WhatsApp is still testing the option to make a banner available whenever there is any relevant news.

It is worth remembering that the messenger has also been testing a new Status mode on iOS and should also start releasing the official chat for everyone.

