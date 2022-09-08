WhatsApp beta receives update with changes to the settings page

While improving the feature that allows you to save temporary messages, WhatsApp has also made some important adjustments. This time, the folks at WABetaInfo found that the app is reorganizing the page.

The novelty was noticed in beta version 2.22.20.4 for Android, and the Privacy options left the Account tab and were moved to main Settings page.

The idea of ​​WhatsApp is to make it easy to access important options such as the ability to manage blocked contacts, modify the default message timer and even define who can see Status.