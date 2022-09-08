WhatsApp beta receives update with changes to the settings page

While improving the feature that allows you to save temporary messages, WhatsApp has also made some important adjustments. This time, the folks at WABetaInfo found that the app is reorganizing the settings page.
The novelty was noticed in beta version 2.22.20.4 for Android, and the Privacy options left the Account tab and were moved to main Settings page.
The idea of WhatsApp is to make it easy to access important options such as the ability to manage blocked contacts, modify the default message timer and even define who can see Status.
receives-update
-with-changes
-to-the-settings-page.jpeg" width="660" height="1535">
As you can see above, the new option on the main page should eliminate confusion among the public, since nowadays many people waste time looking for where to unblock a contact, for example.
For now, the improvement is only being made available to a few people within the beta program. So, if you use WhatsApp beta and have not yet received the change, the best option is to wait.
It is worth remembering that the messenger has also been testing a new channel to collect user feedback and there are chances that Meta will start launching paid features within WhatsApp.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >