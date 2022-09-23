WhatsApp beta receives update with camera shortcut on Android and iOS

After replacing the tab with the communities tab for some users, the new beta update of WhatsApp for and iOS has brought a new that allows you to quickly activate the camera. Previously, the company had started testing the button, but removed it due to a bug.

After releasing WhatsApp beta for Android in the update 2.22.20.4the app brought a new shortcut to the camera, as the old tab was officially replaced by the communities section. already in the version 2.22.20.5 from the Android app, WhatsApp removed the new camera shortcut due to a bug. After a few days, it was discovered that the company was working on an alternative version 22.19.0.75 for iOS, but it wasn't ready for testing yet. A new beta update for Android and IOS has brought good news for users. As can be seen below, the camera shortcut for Android has been re-enabled and debuted on iOS.

It will appear for users who are already able to create a community and do not have the previous shortcut in the interface. In case the news is not visible to you, it means you need to update your app. The new camera shortcut is available to select Android and iOS beta users, but will reach more people in the coming days. For now, make sure your WhatsApp version is the latest in the Play Store beta program or TestFlight.