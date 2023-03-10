WhatsApp beta receives update that brings new emojis

The emojis added to WhatsApp are part of the latest Unicode 15.0 package and are being incorporated into the official messenger keyboard.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the app now gets 21 new emojis . The improvement is present in the version for Android 2.23.5.13, and it is already being distributed to some users.

In addition to making it easier to identify members of large groups, WhatsApp beta is also getting a second new feature this week.

With the arrival of emojis to WhatsApp, beta users will finally be able to send them to their friends and avoid a problem that was happening in the application.

For those who don’t remember, some users used alternative keyboards and were able to send emojis on WhatsApp, but those who received it did not have the option to send it to another colleague.

For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually through the Play Store. On another front, WhatsApp has also made available a new text editor.