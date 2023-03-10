5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWhatsApp beta receives update that brings new emojis

WhatsApp beta receives update that brings new emojis

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
WhatsApp beta receives update that brings new emojis
1678438035 whatsapp beta receives update that brings new emojis.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In addition to making it easier to identify members of large groups, WhatsApp beta is also getting a second new feature this week.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the app now gets 21 new emojis. The improvement is present in the version for Android 2.23.5.13, and it is already being distributed to some users.

The emojis added to WhatsApp are part of the latest Unicode 15.0 package and are being incorporated into the official messenger keyboard.

See below:

Cardioprotected taxis, with defibrillator, in Madrid and Barcelona

Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.
- Advertisement -

With the arrival of emojis to WhatsApp, beta users will finally be able to send them to their friends and avoid a problem that was happening in the application.

For those who don’t remember, some users used alternative keyboards and were able to send emojis on WhatsApp, but those who received it did not have the option to send it to another colleague.

For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually through the Play Store. On another front, WhatsApp has also made available a new text editor.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Google

Google Messages, changes the look of read and delivery receipts

Google has started introducing a new message read receipt indication system within its messaging...
Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro far from the top camera phones | DxOMark

Xiaomi 13 Pro is positioned at 16th place in the ranking of the best...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.