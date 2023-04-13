5G News
WhatsApp beta receives tweaks for new video messaging feature

WhatsApp beta receives tweaks for new video messaging feature

AppleTech News
WhatsApp beta receives tweaks for new video messaging feature
In a new update released this Thursday, WhatsApp beta is now making minor adjustments to the video messaging feature. The novelty is present in the latest test version available on iOS.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the app should display a small camera icon and clearly alert the user whenever they receive a video message.

For those who don’t remember, the functionality has been under development for some time now, and it allows the user to record short 60-second videos to send to their friends.

See below:

This is the best example of how to update an Android phone for 7 years: the Fairphone 2 says goodbye

Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.

Of course, this is another important step for WhatsApp before making video messages available in a stable way for all users of the platform.

Analyzing the WhatsApp code it is also possible to notice that the video messages will be encrypted and cannot be saved or forwarded.

A loophole present in the resource even allows the user to record the screen, since the video can be viewed more than once.

For now, the novelty is raw and in testing with the beta public, that is, something similar to what happens with the temporary groups feature and with the active search on the settings page.

More like this

