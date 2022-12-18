WhatsApp beta receives tweak to feature that allows you to keep temporary messages

WhatsApp beta has been working for some time with temporary messages on Android, iOS and Windows. This weekend, the folks at WABetaInfo revealed that the app is gearing up for a reintroduction of the feature.

That’s because WhatsApp has been working to allow temporary messages to be saved in a special tab. But, before announcing the news, the messenger must now explain this to its users.

In beta version 2.23.1.11, the user must come across a series of explanatory warnings so that he understands how the temporary messages resource works and that now they can be saved.