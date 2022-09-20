WhatsApp beta receives subtitles for sending documents in new update

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWhatsApp beta receives subtitles for sending documents in new update

By Abraham
In addition to continuing to improve the polling feature on the desktop, the WhatsApp beta has also received other tweaks to the Android option. An example of this is that a new feature was found in the version 2.22.21.2 code.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, we are talking about the possibility of including a caption whenever the user wants to send a document for friends, family or even in the work group.

The idea is to make life easier for those who usually share many files within the messenger, since WhatsApp is also used for work in many companies.

See the capture below:

receives-subtitles-for-sending-documents-in-new-update.jpeg" width="660" height="1474">
As simple as it may seem, the caption for documents should also facilitate the search for this type of file, since it can be indexed by the application’s search engine.

This is Amazon Glow, the new video calling device with a projector for children

For now, as expected, the feature is inactive for the beta audience on Android. In any case, the chances are high that it will start to be released via the server over the next few days.

On another front, WhatsApp has also been working to offer the option to edit messages and even a feature that allows you to recover offline backups.

