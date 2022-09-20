WhatsApp beta receives subtitles for sending documents in new update

In addition to continuing to improve the polling feature on the desktop, the WhatsApp beta has also received other tweaks to the Android option. An example of this is that a new feature was found in the version 2.22.21.2 code.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, we are talking about the possibility of including a caption whenever the user wants to send a document for friends, family or even in the work group.

The idea is to make life easier for those who usually share many files within the messenger, since WhatsApp is also used for work in many companies.

See the capture below: