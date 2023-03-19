5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWhatsApp beta receives feature that displays groups in common with another user

WhatsApp beta receives feature that displays groups in common with another user

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
WhatsApp beta receives feature that displays groups in common with another user
1679251674 whatsapp beta receives feature that displays groups in common with.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In addition to implementing some design tweaks to parts of the app, the WhatsApp team decided to address public feedback by adding a feature that allows you to find the groups that the user shares with his friends.

The novelty is in the beta version for Android 2.23.6.20, and it is simple and can help that person who simply forgot the name of a group.

So, just search the friend’s name to see all the groups they have in common. See in the example below that a new section has been created on the search page.

Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.
- Advertisement -

According to WABetaInfo, the improvement has already been implemented in WhatsApp Desktop and many users have given positive feedback. Therefore, the solution is now being made available in the mobile application.

Firefox 91 improves cookie removal

For now, the improvement is rolling out slowly and gradually to the WhatsApp beta audience on Android as well as iOS. Thus, it may take a little longer for it to be available in the stable version.

That is, something similar to what is happening with the Status Boost feature on Facebook or even with the new text editor and its unpublished fonts.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K 2023 official: an almost imperceptible refresh

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K 2023 it's official, at least in India, but let's say...
Tesla

Tesla will allow electric vehicles of other brands to use its charging stations in the United States

A Tesla Model S charges at a Tesla supercharger station in Cabazon, California, United...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.