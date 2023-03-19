WhatsApp beta receives feature that displays groups in common with another user

In addition to implementing some design tweaks to parts of the app, the WhatsApp team decided to address public feedback by adding a feature that allows you to find the groups that the user shares with his friends.

The novelty is in the beta version for Android 2.23.6.20, and it is simple and can help that person who simply forgot the name of a group.

So, just search the friend’s name to see all the groups they have in common. See in the example below that a new section has been created on the search page.