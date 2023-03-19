WhatsApp beta receives feature that displays groups in common with another user

In addition to implementing some design tweaks to parts of the app, the WhatsApp team decided to address public feedback by adding a feature that allows you to find the groups that the user shares with his friends.
The novelty is in the beta version for Android 2.23.6.20, and it is simple and can help that person who simply forgot the name of a group.
So, just search the friend’s name to see all the groups they have in common. See in the example below that a new section has been created on the search page.
According to WABetaInfo, the improvement has already been implemented in WhatsApp Desktop and many users have given positive feedback. Therefore, the solution is now being made available in the mobile application.
For now, the improvement is rolling out slowly and gradually to the WhatsApp beta audience on Android as well as iOS. Thus, it may take a little longer for it to be available in the stable version.
That is, something similar to what is happening with the Status Boost feature on Facebook or even with the new text editor and its unpublished fonts.
