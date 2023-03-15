WhatsApp beta receives feature that allows boosting Status on Facebook

In addition to testing a series of improvements for groups, WhatsApp beta is also receiving another novelty aimed at those who have a business account.

According to WABetaInfo, many users on Android and iOS are getting a feature that allows them to share Status from messenger directly to Facebook.

The improvement works in a simple and easy way, and it allows the user make an ad on the social network. Thus, it will be possible to define the airing time, the audience you want to reach and also add a description.