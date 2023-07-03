WhatsApp beta on iOS introduces HD video sending

WABetaInfo was among the first to notice and shared two screenshots showing the appearance of the new option. We suggest them to follow.

A new update of the WhatsApp beta version has been released recently, thanks to which the version reaches the number 23.13.0.76. Inside there are some novelties hidden, such as an improvement of the icons in group chats, but the most important is certainly the ability to send video in high definition similar to what was seen recently on the Android counterpart.

The HD option appears when you select a video from the Photos application and is able to maintain the dimensions of the original video, while applying a slight compression. This means the quality improves drastically compared to standard sharing. As with the high quality photo function, the option must be selected each time you want to share a new video, since the system will always offer the standard quality by default.

Whenever HD will be chosen the content will be marked as high quality video in the conversation and a new tag will be automatically added to the message bubble, as the above screenshot clearly shows, in order to warn the recipient about the type of incoming content. The high quality option is not available when sharing videos via status updatesbut it is very likely that future updates will implement this possibility.

Finally, the latest news concerns group chats: the thumbnails of contacts without profile images or who keep them hidden have also been revised. The initials of the respective group member’s name are now shown, to help identify participants quickly. These features may not be available immediately for all beta testers, as WhatsApp is opting for a gradual release, but it is very likely that within a few days there could be an extension to a greater number of users.

We recall that among the most recent innovations introduced in the public version of WhatsApp, a new function of transferring chat history via QR code was introduced over the weekend, which simplifies the process of updating files on a new device, but without using the cloud backups.