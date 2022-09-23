WhatsApp beta now syncs and allows use on tablets without a cell phone connection

In addition to receiving a new shortcut to the camera and even the Status with voice messages, WhatsApp beta also gained another novelty this Friday. According to WABetaInfo, it will now be possible to link an android tablet to an existing account.
The novelty is present in version 2.22.21.6, and it is part of the multi-device mode. Announced in May, the feature also provides that the user can install the app on a secondary smartphone.
As you can see in the screenshot below, a QR Code must be displayed for the user to log in to the tablet using their smartphone, something very similar to what we have in the Windows version.
After logging in, the user’s message history will be synced to the tablet so that the app can be used as a standalone version. So, even if the smartphone is without internet, the user will be able to send and receive messages on his tablet.
For now, the novelty is in a very early stage of development and some features do not work, such as viewing the location or the possibility of attaching larger files.
Also, the functionality is being released slowly and this may result in some beta users not having access to it at this time.
