WhatsApp beta now syncs and allows use on tablets without a cell phone connection

In addition to receiving a new shortcut to the camera and even the Status with voice messages, WhatsApp beta also gained another novelty this Friday. According to WABetaInfo, it will now be possible to link an android tablet to an existing account.

The novelty is present in version 2.22.21.6, and it is part of the multi-device mode. Announced in May, the feature also provides that the user can install the app on a secondary smart .

As you can see in the screenshot below, a QR Code must be displayed for the user to log in to the tablet using their smartphone, something very similar to what we have in the Windows version.