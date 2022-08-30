Whatsapp beta now lets you make voice calls on Wear OS

beta allows the user to receive directly on their Wear OS 3 watch. First of all, know that the smartwatch needs to support the function. This is another novelty of the app that has already shown functions such as changing the language within the app itself. In the case of calls, it was possible to notice the new feature on Galaxy Watch 5 models with version 2.22.19.12 of the messenger. In addition, Watch 4 line watches with version 2.22.19.11 are also showing this new attribute. That is, it is not something that is only available in the newest models or in the latest version, although the number is limited.



An important detail is that the aforementioned smartwatches only show that the call is from Whatsapp when they are connected to a cell phone from the Galaxy line, from Samsung. Or at least, that’s what it appears to be at first. After all, users who tested the function with the device connected to a Pixel 6, the message app icon does not appear. - Advertisement - Even so, it is an interesting novelty so that the user does not have to pick up the cell phone when receiving a call through the application. Even so, the function should only work properly if both devices are in the same area, not least because there is no app dedicated to Wear OS devices.

If you haven't seen this function yet, just update your Whatsapp. However, remember that you must be enrolled in the application's beta program to have access to functions like this or the new option to report bugs, also added in the trial version.