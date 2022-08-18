HomeTech NewsAppsWhatsApp Beta launches thematic icon in Android 13: this is its new...

WhatsApp Beta launches thematic icon in Android 13: this is its new design

android 13 is now official, and among the novelties of the new update of Google’s mobile operating system are the expansion of thematic icons to all developers and devices.

The themed icons they reached the Google Pixel with Android 12, but until now they were only available in Google applications, but with the arrival of Android 13 this has changed, and developers like WhatsApp have already added support for themed icons.

Google has already named Android 13 for dessert, and do you know what it is?

WhatsApp theme icon

The icons with theme is a feature of Material You, in which the icon adapts to the color of the wallpapershowing a monochrome icon with the background color of the interface theme.

One day after the launch of android 13the popular messaging client WhatsApp has added support to theme icon from Material You through its latest beta 2.22.18.16. Yes indeed, only works on Android 13 Although Android 12 also allows you to put the theme icons on the Google Pixel.

Google Pixels with Android 13 can now enjoy the new whatsapp theme icon. If from the settings style and wallpaper activate the option Icons with theme You will see how the WhatsApp icon will show a new monochrome home screen design according to the color of the wallpaper.

These themed icons only appear on the desktop. Apps are displayed in the app drawer with their normal icon. Over the next few weeks, most developers are expected to update their apps to add support for themed icons so that all apps display the same style on the home screen.

Apple listens to users in their requests regarding Final Cut Pro

Via | WABetaInfo

