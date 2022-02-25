WhatsApp beta launches an easier way to search chats

When you accumulate kilometric chats in WhatsApp, it is impossible to go back manually to find a specific fragment of the text: you must use the search. Searching has been going on for a long time on WhatsApp, but there will be something else at hand in future versions. In fact, it is already in WhatsApp Beta.

WhatsApp has been renewing the profile view of users for some time, with a renewed design and shortcuts to make calls and video calls. They are now joined by shortcut to search chat– Available in both private and group chats.

New shortcut for searches

WhatsApp allows you to search your message history for a long time, although some people might not know it because it is moderately hidden. While the global search (across all chats) is quite visible, there being a magnifying glass in the conversations view, search within a chat it is found in the ⋮ menu along with other options.

If this way of searching does not satisfy you, WhatsApp Beta launches another much more obvious way, from a contact info window. It is a new button that is clearly visible, just below the name of the contact and next to the call and video buttons, which were already there.

Official WhatsApp (left) and WhatsApp Beta (right)

Otherwise, the shortcut does what you’d expect: go back to chat and open search viewjust as if you had used the ⋮ menu and Look for. The shortcut is available in both private and group chats, which may include other shortcuts. Groups, for example, include Add (if you are an administrator), while the chats with companies include the one from Share.

This is a new small adjustment that shows us that WhatsApp engineers are giving it a major facelift -and piece by piece- to WhatsApp profiles. Of course, like almost everything in WhatsApp, it goes slowly.

Via | WaBetaInfo