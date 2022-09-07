WhatsApp beta improves feature that allows you to save temporary messages

In addition to testing a special channel to collect user feedback, the WhatsApp beta has also started to receive a second feature much requested by the public. we are talking about possibility to save temporary messages.
According to the folks at WABetaInfo, version 2.22.20.3 already gives some people the option to save these messages that may disappear. However, for this to happen, the author of the text must have enabled this function in the messenger settings.
In addition, the owner of the message can also remove the permission for temporary texts to remain saved. In this case, it should also automatically disappear from the tab.
improves-feature-that-allows
-you-to-save-temporary.jpeg" width="660" height="1474">
As you can see in the screenshot above, an alert should appear when a temporary message cannot be maintained. In this case, the author of the text simply removed the permission for it to remain saved.
An important detail is that temporary saved messages must be marked with a star and can be located in a different section of the application.
For now, the novelty is still in the testing phase and it may take a little longer to reach the public that uses the stable version of the messenger.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >