WhatsApp beta, here’s how sending media will change

However, it will not be just a tweak to the interface: the development team, in fact, has decided to take the opportunity to implement an unprecedented, useful function . In fact, in version 2.21.25.19 of WhatsApp beta for Android, as noted by WABetaInfo further confirmation arrives that soon we may change the recipients of the media before sending them .

The operation will be simple: just touch the name of the recipient to access the list of your contacts, and from there select the desired recipients. Thanks to this device, therefore, it will become possible to send photos and videos to multiple contacts, even belonging to chats other than those in which the procedure is being started, without then being forced to forward the same file manually.

At present, as anticipated, the functionality is not even accessible in the beta, however, but begins to be sketched with ever greater precision in the code. It won’t take long, by eye, before it becomes usable. Later, then, once the feature has been properly tested, it will also land on the stable version of the messaging app.