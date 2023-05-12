WhatsApp beta gets update with new page for Channels on Android

Recently, we saw that WhatsApp beta for iOS released a visual update that brings a dedicated space for the Channels feature. Now, the novelty is being made available on Android.
According to WABetaInfo, the improvement is present in version 2.23.10.14, and it is possible to see that the Status tab is being renamed to “Updates”.
In addition, Statuses must remain at the top of the page, but will scroll horizontally. On the other hand, the Channels should gain much more space with vertical availability.
Check it out below:
In the feature’s introductory message, WhatsApp highlights that creating a Channel is safe and that the user’s privacy will always be protected, since followers cannot see the name, phone number, profile picture and more personal information.
With Channels, you can share updates that matter to a specific audience and connect with unlimited followers to share news, events and more.
For now, the resource has not yet been released publicly, but everything indicates that this should change soon.
