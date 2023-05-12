WhatsApp beta gets update with new page for Channels on Android

Recently, we saw that WhatsApp beta for iOS released a visual update that brings a dedicated space for the Channels feature. Now, the novelty is being made available on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, the improvement is present in version 2.23.10.14, and it is possible to see that the Status tab is being renamed to “Updates”.

In addition, Statuses must remain at the top of the page, but will scroll horizontally. On the other hand, the Channels should gain much more space with vertical availability.

Check it out below: