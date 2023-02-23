5G News
WhatsApp beta gets search bar on iOS settings page

By Abraham
While testing some universal features, WhatsApp released a new beta version that brought a search bar for settings tab of the application.

The novelty is initially available on iOS, and it should facilitate the search for a specific feature or adjustment, since the user will no longer need to search the extensive list available on this page.

See below that the search bar follows the system pattern and appears at the top:

Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.
According to WABetaInfo, this universal search also helps users save time finding features that are “hidden” within submenus.

However, the novelty is still in the initial testing phase and not all beta users on iOS should have access to it. In addition, there is no forecast for the release of the feature on Android.

On another front, the messenger has released the sharing of high resolution photos and has also brought its users a series of resources for the Status tab.

