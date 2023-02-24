WhatsApp beta gets option to report Status

WhatsApp beta received a new update this Friday (24) and brought a feature that will soon be available to all users. We are talking about the possibility of report Statuses that violate the rules of the application.
The novelty is in the latest test version released for iOS, and the feature can be activated easily: just see a Status and hold a little tighter for the option to report to appear on the smartphone display.
See the example below:
According to WABetaInfo, all complaints must be analyzed by the WhatsApp moderation team, and the application promises to maintain user privacy with traditional encryption.
The new feature is also WhatsApp’s response to regulators. This is because many countries accuse the messenger of being lenient with the spread of fake news, something that can be combated with the option to denounce Status.
For now, the novelty has not yet reached the beta version for Android, but it can be released at any time. That is, the same thing should happen with the improvement developed for the settings page.
