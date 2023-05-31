WhatsApp beta gets Material Design 3 elements on Android

In addition to gaining screen sharing in video calls, WhatsApp beta is getting elements from Material Design 3 in new update released this Wednesday.
According to WABetaInfo staff, the novelty is present in version 2.23.12.3 for Android, and the change appears mainly on the messenger’s settings page.
See below that the selector will now have a modern aesthetic and that it follows the standards idealized by Google.
In addition to making WhatsApp an application more integrated with the Android system, the novelty should also bring Material Design 3 to other parts of the application, such as the home screen.
However, as the changes are still in development, it must be remembered that they may take a while to be released to all users of the beta version of the application.
Currently, the feature is available to a limited number of users, something that also happens with the feature that brings the WhatsApp navigation bar to the bottom of the screen.
