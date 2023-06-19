WhatsApp beta for Windows releases new support channel

WhatsApp beta for Windows received a new update this Monday, with a new channel for users to users can contact support of the messenger.
The novelty was discovered by the staff of WABetaInfo in version 2.2322.1.0, and the feature is positioned within the Settings screen.
As you can see below, the user describes the issue they identified to the app developers. In addition, if you wish, you can also receive this response by email.
Of course, the improvement is important for WhatsApp to provide more agility to user demands, but we are not sure of the size of the team that should take care of this support channel.
Therefore, there is a risk that the messenger will take a little longer than expected to respond. Even so, this functionality is already being distributed via update in the Microsoft Store.
On another front, WhatsApp is also providing a new shortcut for accessing communities and has delivered the functionality that allows screen sharing on iOS.
