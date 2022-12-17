WhatsApp Beta for Windows lets you disable voice and video call notifications on PC

WhatsApp Beta for Windows is making a new function available to users who have installed version 2.2250.4.0, released this Friday (16). For those who need to stay focused on work or while studying, the app is gaining popularity. option to turn off voice and video call notifications on PC. A new option can be found within the “Notifications” section in the settings menu. In addition to allowing you to disable message notifications, WhatsApp Beta adds the ability to disable notifications for “Calls”.

This is a new way to give you more control over app notifications for Windows. Disabling call notifications – a feature that came to Windows only in 2021 – allows users not to be disturbed or distracted while performing tasks that require more attention on the PC.

In addition, the desktop version of the most popular messenger among Europeians recently started to allow users to send messages to themselves in the beta version, so that they can store texts, photos, videos, websites and documents to access on another device. posteriorly. The new update, although already available on the Microsoft Store, does not necessarily mean that everyone is getting the new feature on their devices. This is a server-side change that should be gradually released to the beta public.