WhatsApp beta for Windows gets new tab for calls

By Abraham
After releasing the functionality to create polls in groups and private conversations, WhatsApp has brought a new update to the Windows version.

In the beta version, the application implemented a tab for calls in the sidebar, bringing a new quick access option.

In October, WhatsApp released beta update 2.2240.1.0 for Windows with Sidebar. Thanks to the feature, it is possible to quickly access certain sections of the application, such as the list of conversations, status and settings.

With the new beta update 2.2246.4.0 for Windows in the Microsoft Store, WhatsApp brought the additional tab that will record the call history. As seen in the image below, the calls section will be visible as soon as you open the app.

Playback: WaBetaInfo.

It will allow you to check all your call history and information when selected. As this is a beta version, your history may not be immediately synced to your phone.

It is worth noting that calls made from the Desktop application will not appear on the cell phone, something that may be modified in another future update.

The sidebar calls tab is available for some beta users after installing WhatsApp update 2.2246.4.0 from the Microsoft Store. The update is rolling out gradually and more people will receive it in the coming days.

There is no forecast to arrive in the stable version, but with the beginning of the testing phase and if no serious problems are found, it will be publicly released soon.

