WhatsApp beta for Windows gets native tool for cropping photos

WhatsApp beta for Windows started receiving a new update this Tuesday that brings a long-awaited and requested novelty by the public. We’re talking about the ability to crop photos with the app’s native tool.
According to WABetaInfo, the improvement is present in version 2.2321.3.0 of the Microsoft Store, and the cut can be done simply and quickly.
See below that the function icon is the same as WhatsApp uses in its version for Android and iOS.
As we know, before this update, user would need to use separate image editor to do photo cropping. That is, something that demanded time and even a little knowledge.
On another front, WhatsApp beta for Windows is also bringing a new interface for call buttons within chats. Icons are now circular, but this tweak is not widely available.
Therefore, we can only wait to find out when the two improvements should arrive in the stable version of the messenger, which is receiving a new security center and also material design 3 on Android.
