WhatsApp beta for Windows gets native tool for cropping photos

WhatsApp beta for Windows started receiving a new update this Tuesday that brings a long-awaited and requested novelty by the public. We’re talking about the ability to crop photos with the app’s native tool.

According to WABetaInfo, the improvement is present in version 2.2321.3.0 of the Microsoft Store, and the cut can be done simply and quickly.

See below that the function icon is the same as WhatsApp uses in its version for Android and iOS.