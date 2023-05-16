WhatsApp beta for Windows gets functionality to keep temporary messages

WhatsApp has received a new beta update on the Windows version available on the Microsoft Store with build 2.2318.1.0. Among the news, WhatsApp received a feature that allows you to keep temporary messages and a new menu for reactions.

A new update has been released for the native Windows app in the Microsoft Store. It allows the user to keep temporary messages, a feature that was already available in the mobile and Desktop Electron versions. - Advertisement - With the novelty, the user will be able to prevent certain messages from disappearing after selecting the “keep” option in the message menu. It is worth noting that the distribution of the feature is gradual and will reach all users in the coming days.

If you want to keep any messages, they will be listed in the conversation information. Everyone will have control over the messages, as if one of the users in the conversation doesn't want the message to be saved, just remove the checkmark to keep it.

However, that wasn’t the only novelty in the Windows version. WhatsApp introduced a new quick reaction button. Users will now notice that the reaction bar has been added to the new redesigned menu, improving the user interface when viewing options.

The feature to keep messages and the new revamped menu with quick reactions is available for some of the users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Windows from the Microsoft Store. - Advertisement - If no serious errors are found, WhatsApp should start rolling out features for the stable version in the coming weeks.