WhatsApp beta for Windows gains video calls with up to 32 people.

WhatsApp Beta for Windows received a new feature in its latest update, allowing you to create video calls with up to 32 people. This is great news for anyone who uses the desktop messaging app and wants to communicate with larger groups easily, quickly and for free.
To use the new functionality, just click on the video icon at the top right of the screen, select the contacts you want to add to the call and click on “Start”, once the meeting reaches 32 participants it will no longer be possible to add people to the video call through of the PC version of the messenger.
WhatsApp Beta for Windows also lets you switch between your device’s front and back camera, mute the microphone, and turn off the video during the call. The new functionality is available in version 2.2138.13 of WhatsApp Beta for Windows, which can be downloaded from the app’s official website.
It is worth remembering that, as it is a beta version, the functionality may have some bugs or instabilities, and that not all users can have access to it at the moment. WhatsApp Beta for Windows is a way to test new features of the application before they are released to the general public.
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >
Did you like this feature released in the beta version of the messenger? Tell us, comment!