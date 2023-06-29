WhatsApp beta for Windows gains video calls with up to 32 people.

WhatsApp Beta for Windows received a new feature in its latest update, allowing you to create video calls with up to 32 people. This is great news for anyone who uses the desktop messaging app and wants to communicate with larger groups easily, quickly and for free.

To use the new functionality, just click on the video icon at the top right of the screen, select the contacts you want to add to the call and click on “Start”, once the meeting reaches 32 participants it will no longer be possible to add people to the video call through of the PC version of the messenger.