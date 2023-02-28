5G News
WhatsApp beta for PC gets feature that lets you share call links

WhatsApp beta for PC gets feature that lets you share call links

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
WhatsApp beta for PC gets feature that lets you share call links
While starting to penalize those people who use modified versions of the application, WhatsApp beta continues to release compilations with some important news.

This Tuesday, WhatsApp beta for Windows is receiving version 2.2307.3.0 with the feature that allows share invitation links for voice or video calls.

The novelty has been in development for some time and makes life easier for those users who need WhatsApp in their work environment. See the screenshot below for an example of the feature in action:

According to WABetaInfo, the call link option will be available in the calls tab. To find out if the new feature is available on your PC, just look for the feature in the tab.

Here’s how to activate: Windows 11 has a new Photo Gallery and Hidden File Explorer
When the user uses the feature, WhatsApp will generate a link for voice or video calls, which can be shared with other users within the messenger itself.

WhatsApp must generate unique call links so that no one can mistakenly join other people’s meeting. That is, the feature must have a privacy enhancement.

For now, the news is not yet being released widely, but that should change over the next few hours.

