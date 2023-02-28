WhatsApp beta for PC gets feature that lets you share call links

While starting to penalize those people who use modified versions of the application, WhatsApp beta continues to release compilations with some important news.

This Tuesday, WhatsApp beta for Windows is receiving version 2.2307.3.0 with the feature that allows share invitation links for voice or video calls.

The novelty has been in development for some time and makes life easier for those users who need WhatsApp in their work environment. See the screenshot below for an example of the feature in action: